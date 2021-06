There is plenty at stake as the Phoenix Suns face off against the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers reached the Conference Finals stage for the first time in franchise history despite losing All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard with the series tied 2-2 against the Utah Jazz. The Suns return to the Conference Finals stage for the first time since 2010 – the last time the franchise reached the postseason prior to this year – by way of a sweep of the Denver Nuggets.