Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Two area coaches mentioned with the best coaches in the state

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Campbell’s Texas Football wanted to find out who the best coach in Texas is and two local coaches were mentioned. Jason Herring of Refugio and Shiner’s Daniel Boedeker. Herring is top 10 in the state when it comes to total wins with 254 counting his time in Refugio, Sonora and Wall . Herring also made the top ten for most district titles in Texas with 14. When it comes to the most coveted prize in the state, the state title, Herring again makes the top 10 with four. Although Boedeker has only been in shiner for a couple of years, if you remove the minimum number of 50 games from the equation, Boedeker leads Texas coaches with the best winning percentage in the state at .963 with a record of 26-1 and a state title.

www.crossroadstoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#American Football#Refugio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Alabama

Lane Kiffin has enjoyed trolling and throwing some jabs at Nick Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That shouldn’t obfuscate just how much Kiffin appreciates the time he spent in Tuscaloosa. Kiffin, who had turns as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and at Tennessee and USC, was damaged goods...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Vanderbilt Coach Reacts To N.C. State Having To Withdraw

Vanderbilt baseball was the beneficiary of NC State‘s shocking withdrawal from the College World Series due to COVID-19. The Commodores beat a shorthanded Wolfpack team on Friday, and did not need to do it a second time, because the NCAA ruled NC State had to withdraw from the event. As a result, Vanderbilt advanced to the championship series for the third time under head coach Tim Corbin.
NFLYardbarker

Three schools emerge as favorites to sign Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the hottest name in high school football right now. Last weekend Arch, the nephew of NFL champions Peyton and Eli Manning, visited two different schools in Texas: SMU and Texas. This of course comes on the heels of him having visited Clemson two weeks ago.
Brenham, TXkwhi.com

CUBS’ KOLKHORST NAMED COACHES ALL-STATE FOR 2021

Brenham Cub senior pitcher Jake Kolkhorst has been named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State team. Kolkhorst, the Co-District 19/5A MVP, was named to the 5A Third Team by the coaches. Kolkhorst had a break-out 2021 campaign, with a 10-1 mark, a 1.77 earned run average, 96...
Starkville, MSStarkville Daily News

Garner to coach Bevill State baseball program

Sturgis native and former Starkville Academy player and Starkville High School head coach Travis Garner has been chosen to lead the Bevill State College program. For more on this story, read our news edition from Thursday, June 17 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition. 
Boise, IDflosoftball.com

Justin Shults Named Boise State Softball Coach

BOISE, Idaho – Justin Shults has been named the fourth head coach in Boise State softball history, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced, Wednesday. Shults spent the last three seasons at Oregon as an assistant coach and helped the Ducks reach a regional championship game in 2021. "This is an...
Los Angeles, CAPasadena Star-News

Several area high schools select new football coaches

With the high school football season beginning in two months, many area programs are filling their vacant coaching positions. Maranatha has tabbed Rand Holdren as its new coach. Holdren was the coach at Burroughs High School in Burbank the past two seasons. He has also been an assistant coach at Alemany and Harvard-Westlake. Holdren replaces Lavar Arrington, who stepped down at the end of the spring football season.
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

Katy-Area Soccer All-District Players, Coaches Named

The Katy Independent School District Thursday announced all-district soccer selections for boys and girls soccer. Diego Lazo, of Seven Lakes, was named most valuable player. Danny Vargas and Jake Manzi, both of Cinco Ranch, were named offensive most valuable player and defensive most valuable player, respectively. Aidan Morrison, of Seven...
Parkersburg, WVwvgazettemail.com

Three to be inducted to state coaches Hall of Fame

The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association announced three names to the 2021 Class of the WVSACA Hall of Fame. This year’s honorees are Mike McCoy of Parkersburg High School and Marshall University, Jody McKown of Fayetteville High School and West Virginia University, and Ron Terry of Buffalo Wayne High School.
SportsMaui News

Cruz named new head coach at Ball State

As his impressive rise up the coaching ranks in men’s collegiate volleyball took its biggest step to date officially on Wednesday, Donan Cruz remembered where his journey began. Cruz, a 2001 Baldwin High School graduate, was announced as the new coach at Ball State University on the school’s athletic website...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

K-State Jeopardy! The category: Assistant Football Coaches

How much do you know about the Kansas State Wildcats? Test your knowledge!. Today's category is Assistant Football Coaches, or all things dealing with current K-State assistant football coaches. Ten clues will be given about each coach's background, experience, former stops, playing days etc. Questions will get more challenging as...
BaseballWTHI

Shakamak coaches shave heads for state

Before their sectional championship game the Shakamak baseball players shaved their heads. The Lakers coaching staff told them if they won semi-state they'd do the same. Last Saturday Shakamak won semi-state the entire staff shaved their heads for the teams 1A state finals game Monday against Washington Township.
Maine StatePosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Catching Up With A Couple State Champion Local Coaches

Spring sports brought a return to normalcy in the high school athletics ranks in the state of Maine. Schools returned to state-wide competition, played full postseasons and crowned state champions for the first time since the conclusion of the 2020 high school basketball tournaments. This week on The Drive, we...
Kansas Statekmaland.com

Kansas State soccer makes addition to coaching staff

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State soccer has announced the hire of David Romay as an assistant and goalkeeper coach. Romay spent the past three seasons with the Houston Dynamo organization in the MLS. He was also the goalkeeper coach in the Houston Dynamo Developmental Academy and with the team’s U23 squad.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Two-Time Olympian Natasha Chikina Joins Rutgers Staff as Diving Coach

Chikina will be replacing longtime Rutgers diving coach Fred Woodruff, who recently announced his retirement after 28 years with the Scarlet Knights. Current photo via Rutgers Athletics. Courtesy: Rutgers Athletics. Rutgers women’s swimming head coach Jon Maccoll has announced the addition of two-time Olympian Natasha Chikina to the staff to...