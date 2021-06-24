Two area coaches mentioned with the best coaches in the state

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football wanted to find out who the best coach in Texas is and two local coaches were mentioned. Jason Herring of Refugio and Shiner’s Daniel Boedeker. Herring is top 10 in the state when it comes to total wins with 254 counting his time in Refugio, Sonora and Wall . Herring also made the top ten for most district titles in Texas with 14. When it comes to the most coveted prize in the state, the state title, Herring again makes the top 10 with four. Although Boedeker has only been in shiner for a couple of years, if you remove the minimum number of 50 games from the equation, Boedeker leads Texas coaches with the best winning percentage in the state at .963 with a record of 26-1 and a state title.