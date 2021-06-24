Britney Spears Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake Calls for an end to Conservatorship
The outpouring of support for Britney Spears continues as even her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, calls for an end to her conservatorship. Although the couple split in 2002, the Palmer star tweeted heartfelt concern for the pop icon’s well-being on June 23, 2021. Spears spoke to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, asking to remove her 13-year-long conservatorship. Timberlake joined many celebrities (including Mariah Carey and Khloé Kardashian) who called for the end of Spears’ conservatorship. He also sent a heartfelt message of concern to Spears from him and his wife, Jessica Biel.www.cheatsheet.com