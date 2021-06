The Penn State coaching staff has survived perhaps the craziest recruiting stretch of their careers. Since June 1, James Franklin and his assistants have put on prospect camps, a 7-on-7 tournament, evaluation days, and numerous official and unofficial visits. In total, the last 27 days saw hundreds of recruits in the Classes of 2022, 2023, and 2024 come to town, and the Lions netted one commitment when Virginia three-star receiver Tyler Johnson picked the program following a visit last week.