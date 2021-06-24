New Pet Sematary Movie Casts Young Jud Crandall
The new Pet Sematary movie, which is in development to be released exclusively on Paramount+, has found its first cast member and with it seemingly revealed what the film will be about. According to a report from Deadline, actor Jackson White (Mrs. Fletcher) is in final negotiations to take on the role of Jud Crandall in the film. Fans of the original Stephen King story and the feature films it inspired will remember Crandall as the elder neighbor character to the Creed, played by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 adaptation of the book with John Lithgow taking on the role in the 2019 reboot.comicbook.com