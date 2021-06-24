Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

A South Korean Startup Tosses Its Hat Into The Super-App Ring

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another super app competitor is stepping into the increasingly crowded Asian market as South Korea’s largest FinTech startup, Toss, has announced it has raised roughly $400 million, bringing the firm’s total valuation to $7.4 billion. The Seoul-based, Viva Republica-owned startup is now setting its sights on expansion as it looks to both build out its array of offerings and expand its footprint in Asia — all on the path to a potential public offering in 2025.

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1
Followers
6K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Ipo#Kb Financial Group Inc#South Korean#Fintech#Bloomberg#Krafton Inc#Ipo#Kb Financial Group Inc#Kakao Bank#Southeast Asian#Vietnamese#Meaning Toss#Flourish Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
Vietnam
Related
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Mystery Shrouds South Korean Shaft

This is not an advertisement, this is a serious question: What would you pay to gain 8, 10 or even 15 yards of carry distance with your driver?. The correct answer for many golfers, especially aging seniors such as myself, is practically anything. Within reason, of course. A hot new...
Marketscoinquora.com

South Korean Crypto Exchanges Tighten Listing Requirements

South Korean crypto exchanges are delisting risky coins. The move comes in the wake of tighter operating regulations. However, the South Korean crypto market continues to flourish. South Korean crypto exchanges have tightened their listing rules in the wake of tighter regulations in the country. As a result, some high-risk...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

South Korean Tech Giant Launches Its Own Crypto Business

Hancom, a South Korean software giant, has announced it has launched a crypto subsidiary named Arowana Hub. According to Maeil Kyungjae, the company looks to make its inception into the blockchain and cryptocurrency business by launching an exchange at a later stage. The hub will be led by Jeon Dong-wook,...
Economypapernewsnetwork.com

Hyundai Motor Group chases South Korean chips amid shortage

Such a shift will be hard, though, because local technology still lags industry leaders such as Dutch automotive chip supplier NXP Semiconductors and Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp., industry experts said. “On top of facing high entry barriers to the auto chip market, long and strict qualification processes make it more...
Indiaindustryglobalnews24.com

SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT IS BUILDING A PARK IN THE INDIAN CITY OF AYODHYA

• Bongkil told the media that this park is being constructed in memory of South Korean Queen Huh Hwang-ok who originally hailed from Ayodhya. According to South Korea's ambassador to India Shin Bongkil, the country of South Korea is building a park in the city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India in collaboration with the state government of Uttar Pradesh. Bongkil told the media that this park is....
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

Emma to build super app

Budgetting app Emma is to expand its portfolio of services to include free stock trading, crypto, P2P payments, hjigh interest savings accounts and credit scores. Emma customers currently use the app to track and manage their day to day spending. Launched three years ago, the company currently counts 600,000 customers...
HealthTelegraph

Digital vaccine passports aim to help South Koreans get back on the road

After the stress of being drafted onto Covid-19 wards during the worst of South Korea’s outbreaks, surgeon Dr Choung Moon-yong is now feeling a fresh wave of optimism. Not only was he one of the first in line for the Asian nation’s slow-moving vaccination rollout, but the jabs qualified him to install a new digital “vaccine passport” app on his smartphone to help ease him back into normal life and, hopefully, a well-earned holiday.
Worldprotos.com

South Korean exchanges shed altcoins to appease banks, government

South Korean crypto exchange Upbit could be forced to snuff at least 30 altcoins from its platform to comply with harsh new government measures, reports The Korea Herald. Last week, Seoul-based Upbit (South Korea’s biggest exchange by daily volume) recently culled five cryptocurrencies — Maro (MARO), Paycoin Protocol (PCI), Observer (OBSR), Solve.Care (SOLVE) and Quiztok (QTCON).
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

South Korea mobile financial app Toss operator gets USD 410 mln

The South Korean operator of mobile financial app Toss has raised USD 410 million in fresh funding, which values the company at USD 7.4 billion, Reuters cited Viva Republica. The financial app aims to expand its Southeast Asian presence beyond Vietnam and to enter another country in H2 2021 and several more starting next year, CEO SG Lee told Reuters.
Worldnationalcybersecuritynews.today

North Korea hackers Kimsuky target South Korean think tank | #emailsecurity

A North Korean hacking group targeted South Korea’s state-run nuclear think tank last month, a South Korean lawmaker said on Friday. Ha Tae-keung, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee and an opposition lawmaker, said 13 unauthorised IP addresses accessed the intranet system of the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) on 14 May.
MarketsCoinDesk

South Korean Exchanges Halt Trading on Certain Cryptos as Regulatory Pressure Mounts

Upbit, Huobi and Coinbit are among the cryptocurrency exchanges outlined in the report that have halted trading on certain coins. Some of those crypto exchanges outlined in the report include Upbit, which has delisted Paycoin, Maro, Observer, Solve.Care and Quiztok. Huobi Korea has halted trading of the Huobi token, while Coinbit has stopped the trading of eight cryptocurrencies and put 28 coins on a warning list, according to the report.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

'PUBG' Developer Krafton Targets $5 Billion USD South Korean IPO

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds‘ South Korean developer Krafton is now eyeing a $5 billion USD initial public offering. According to Reuters, the upcoming IPO would be the largest to date for the East Asian country, topping current titleholder Samsung Life Insurance’s listing back in 2010. Krafton says it’ll be offering 10 million shares, three million of which are existing alongside seven million newly issued ones. The price range is currently suggested to be between 458,000 won and 5557,000 won, but a concrete figure will be decided on in the coming weeks before its targetted listing in July.