A South Korean Startup Tosses Its Hat Into The Super-App Ring

After the stress of being drafted onto Covid-19 wards during the worst of South Korea’s outbreaks, surgeon Dr Choung Moon-yong is now feeling a fresh wave of optimism. Not only was he one of the first in line for the Asian nation’s slow-moving vaccination rollout, but the jabs qualified him to install a new digital “vaccine passport” app on his smartphone to help ease him back into normal life and, hopefully, a well-earned holiday.