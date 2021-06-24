Cancel
Mike Tauchman, who felt like ‘jumbled mess,’ avoids historic strikeout with big moment

By Mark W. Sanchez
knbr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Tauchman was in the midst of an awful game, which was occurring in the midst of an awful stretch at the plate. It was bordering on historic. The Giants outfielder was one pitch away from being the ninth member of a list of shame. Striking out six times in one game — the rarely worn titanium sombrero — had last been done by Milwaukee’s Geoff Jenkins in 2004. Carl Weilman, of the 1913 St. Louis Browns, had gone 43 years as the only player in modern Major League Baseball history to make that walk back to the dugout a half-dozen times in one contest.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Mike Tauchman
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Alex Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikeout#Giants#St Louis Browns#Major League Baseball#Angels#Yankee
