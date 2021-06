("Xtract" or the "Company") In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), the Company announces the following:. As at the date of this announcement the Company's issued share capital consists of 845,143,693 ordinary shares of 0.02p each with voting rights ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 845,143,693.