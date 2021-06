GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For Adriana Leon, the path to the 2021 Summer Olympics proved somewhat unconventional. Kind of like her path to the Florida Gators nine years ago. Leon, out of Kings Port, Ontario, will suit up as a midfielder for Team Canada in Tokyo just five months after breaking the fifth metatarsal in her left foot during the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, an injury that required surgery. Leon played through the injury — and the pain — to help her team finish third and lock up a place in the Games.