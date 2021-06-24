Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rob Manfred: Pitcher inspections 'moving game in right direction'

buffalonynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred believes checking pitchers for foreign substances has gone well despite controversy early into implementation of the new rule. "The inspections have gone forward, the games haven't gotten longer, we've had no (player) ejections," Manfred told the NewYork Times on Wednesday. "And the data seems to suggest that we're moving the game in the right direction -- that we found a problem that needed to be addressed and it's being addressed."

www.buffalonynews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The Newyork Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: Carlos Rodon has some choice words for Rob Manfred

The Chicago White Sox and the rest of the teams in Major League Baseball learned about the new rules involving “sticky stuff” on Tuesday. Players who get caught are going to be suspended with pay for 10 games. It is a strange thing because of the fact that we are getting close to the halfway point of the season and they decided to change it now. Carlos Rodon had some interesting things to say about it following the news.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Carlos Rodon brings up Astros in harsh criticism for Rob Manfred of foreign substance ban

Chicago White Sox hurler Carlos Rodon is disgusted with the league threatening 10-game suspension for foreign substances, referencing how MLB handled the Astros drama. Rob Manfred is not a very popular guy on Tuesday. After the massive news dropped that pitchers will be ejected from games and face 10-game suspensions for using foreign substances, the MLB commissioner has been blasted for his decision all over the place.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Rob Manfred hasn't held 'general media availability' since February 2020

Baseball, you may have noticed, is spiraling out of control right now, with MLB’s foreign substance crackdown quickly blowing up in the league’s face. While all of us probably could have done without Sergio Romo dropping his pants, it took all of two days for Phillies manager Joe Girardi to exploit the new rules, pestering Nationals ace Max Scherzer by repeatedly asking umpires to check his glove, hat and even belt for illegal substances. Not only is the foreign substance crusade—though admirable in some sense—slowing games to a crawl, but it’s also an utter farce, turning America’s pastime into a glorified TSA line.
MLBcalltothepen.com

Rob Manfred needs to address MLB foreign substance policy

It is time for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to come down from his ivory tower and address the peasants. His decree that All Foreign Substances On Base Balls Shall Henceforth Be Banned In Perpetuity is on the verge of turning the hallowed pastime into an utter farce, a sideshow that only the finest of jesters could ever hope to topple.
MLBnetworthynewz.com

Rob Manfred Says MLB Is ‘Making Progress’ with Foreign Substance Crackdown

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering Max Scherzer’s outburst an outlier. Two days after the league began enforcing rules to prevent pitchers’ use of sticky substances—and one day after the Washington Nationals starter became visibly upset after he was checked three times during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies—Manfred told The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli that the first few days “have gone very well.”
MLBPosted by
Forbes

Rob Manfred Must Answer For MLB’s Sticky-Substance Sideshow

It is time for Rob Manfred to speak. The privilege of hiding from the baseball world and general public has to be ripped away, and if he won’t shred it on his own, it’s on his people in those Major League Baseball offices to yank the commissioner from behind his desk and throw him in front of a camera.
MLBNew York Post

Zack Britton calls out Rob Manfred over ‘embarrassing’ MLB sticky checks

Zack Britton hated what he saw Tuesday night. The implementation of Major League Baseball’s new rule to regularly check pitchers for foreign substances led to players angrily stripping on the field, Phillies manager Joe Girardi and Nationals ace Max Scherzer yelling back and forth at each other after Girardi initiated a mid-inning check of Scherzer and games being paused as umpires checked players.
MLBRealGM

Rob Manfred Sees 'Progress' In Pitcher Checks

As Major League Baseball enforces a crackdown on unauthorized grip substances, Rob Manfred is seeing progress throughout the game. Many pitchers have been outspoken about their displeasure with the shift in rules in the middle of the season. "My view is the first two days have gone very well," Manfred...