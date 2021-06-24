Cancel
Jonesburg, MO

Jeffrey Richard Turpin

Boone Country Connection
 5 days ago

Jeffrey Richard Turpin of Jonesburg, Missouri passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the age of 61 years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Turpin of Jonesburg; two daughters; Brenda Windmann and husband, Jason; Laura Petersmeyer and husband, Alex; all of Warrenton, MO; one grandchild, Alex Lopez; his mother, Mary Turpin of Foristell, MO; three siblings, Steve Turpin of Moscow Mills, MO, Timothy Turpin and wife, Stephanie of Troy, MO, and Patricia Koehler and husband, Chuck of Defiance, MO; his parents-in-law, Alvin Post Sr. and wife, Charmaine of Foristell, MO; five siblings-in-law, Elizabeth Sheehan and husband, Dennis of Fenton, MO, Dianne Almeling and husband, Tim of New Melle, MO, Alvin Post, Jr. and wife, Kathy of Union, MO, Carol Farley and husband, Kim of O’Fallon, MO, and Scott Post and wife, Sandy of O’Fallon, MO; many other relatives, and many friends.

boonecountryconnection.com
