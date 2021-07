Switching from a Mac or PC to one of the top Chromebooks can be a bit scary. After all, you’re moving to a cloud-based computing platform and probably implementing a new workflow. Keyboard shortcuts are also a little different on Chrome OS. If you use an external keyboard designed for Windows or macOS, you’ll also need to learn how specific keys behave in Chrome OS. The good news is, we have you covered with this comprehensive guide to Chrome OS keyboard shortcuts. Whether you use your device for school or work, this guide will help you improve your efficiency using your Chromebook for daily tasks. We’ll start with a quick look at the most popular shortcuts, then move on to some specific categories of interest.