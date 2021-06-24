Mary Jean Karll
Mary Jean Karll of Marthasville, Missouri passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at the age of 66. She is survived by husband, David Karll; 8 children: Jamie Karll, Nathaniel (Erin) Karll, Jeremiah (Jacinda) Karll all of Marthasville; Justin (Vicki) Karll of Washington, Melanie (Matthew) Blaser of Union, Ashley (Shane) Czuchna of Marthasville, Veronica (David) Furlong of St. Charles, and Angelica (Justin) Orf of Marthasville; 31 grandchildren, Courtney, Wesley, Faith, Grace, Olivia, Kaylee, Isabelle, Isaac, Samantha, Joseph, Zachary, Jonathan, Xavior, Holley, Alison, June, Abigail, Blake, Cameron, Charlotte, Jazmine, Isabella, Sophia, Leo, Dylan, Holden, Madison, Ethan, Lillian, Landon, and Waylon; 11 siblings, Barbara Dunnermann, Alice (Clarence) Roseman, Judy Finley, Jon E Boettler, Diana Brush, Mike (Marion) Strunk, Barbara Strunk, Warren (Kathy) Strunk, Terry (Claire) Strunk, Marcia Dreisward, Susan (Mel) Burkemper; 5 siblings-in-law, Sue (Floyd) Wortman, Kathleen (Allen) Mueller, Jim (Cheryl) Karll, Frank (Mary) Karll, and Mary (Dan) Peters; many other relatives and friends.boonecountryconnection.com