More than 150 Texas hospital workers are fired or resign over mandatory vaccine policy

More than 150 staff members at a Houston-area hospital were fired or resigned Tuesday for not following a policy that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The hospital, Houston Methodist, had told employees that they had to be vaccinated by June 7 or face suspension for two weeks. Of the nearly 200 employees who had been suspended, 153 of them were terminated by the hospital Tuesday or had resigned, according to Gale Smith, a spokeswoman for the hospital.