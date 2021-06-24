Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

More than 150 Texas hospital workers are fired or resign over mandatory vaccine policy

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 150 staff members at a Houston-area hospital were fired or resigned Tuesday for not following a policy that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The hospital, Houston Methodist, had told employees that they had to be vaccinated by June 7 or face suspension for two weeks. Of the nearly 200 employees who had been suspended, 153 of them were terminated by the hospital Tuesday or had resigned, according to Gale Smith, a spokeswoman for the hospital.

www.texarkanagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Caplan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Medical Ethics#Covid 19 Vaccine#Guinea Pigs#Houston Methodist#Fda#Nazi#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Trump faces legal and political peril

Former President Trump ’s attempts to remain politically powerful and position himself as a viable 2024 candidate could hit a big hurdle. Prosecutors in New York look to be on the brink of leveling criminal charges against the Trump Organization, according to recent reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post.