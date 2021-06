Well That Was Quick -- Netflix cancels Jamie Foxx's sitcom. Well That Was Quick. I watched only the first episode and had to turn it off. Hopefully he got a bag off it... Netflix, in its merciful benevolence, has finally granted the desperate, exclamation-point-capped pleas of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Which is to say that the streaming giant has pulled the plug on the single-season sitcom, which starred Genuine Movie Star and Certified Oscar Winner Jamie Foxx, returning to the TV comedy roots that helped jump-start his career. Per Deadline, the series was based on Foxx’s own relationship with his daughter, Corinne; both Foxxes produced on the series, which co-starred Kyla-Drew as the embarrassed daughter-proxy in question.