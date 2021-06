“NCIS” is looking ahead to Season 19 by filling out members of its cast. But could one potential addition be related to Mark Harmon’s storyline?. As fans know, things didn’t look good for the NCIS veteran last time we saw him on screen. Leroy Gibbs’ boat went up in flames making for an explosive end to the season. For a moment, many fans worried that “NCIS” may be killing off their main star. But in the final moments of the episode, Harmon’s character swam away into the great blue yonder.