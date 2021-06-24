Cancel
Overwatch Ushers in Cross-Play with Ashe Event

By Catherine Garvin
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCross-Play was announced for the first time for shooter Overwatch in early June, and the beta became available for console and PC players on June 22. Players on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch can now all play together for all modes except competitive, where console players and PC players will be separated, presumably to make up for the advantage of a mouse and keyboard. The patch notes that released with the Cross-Play announcements did, however, come with parity adjustments to narrow the gap between the PC and console experience. These parity adjustments include features that make automatic damage, like Torbjorn’s turret and Ashe’s B.O.B, no longer do less damage on consoles. To enable Cross-Play, console players must create a Blizzard.net account for the first time and link it to their console, which PC players should already have done.

