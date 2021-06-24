Prep softball: Bulldog bats break out against Hoover

Ottumwa sophomore Ella Allar swings at a pitch against Des Moines Lincoln at Huston Field earlier this month. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern

DES MOINES — The Ottumwa softball broke out in a big way at the plate on Wednesday, collecting 31 hits in two CIML Metro Conference road wins at Des Moines Hoover.

Ella Allar doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs in a 14-2 win that opened the doubleheader. Allar added four more hits for Ottumwa in game two as the Bulldogs pounded out 20 hits as a team in a 10-6 victory over the Huskies.

Jocelyn Ware helped put an early end to the opening game with Hoover, following an RBI single by Anne Guest with a grand slam home run putting the Bulldogs ahead 12-2 in the fifth. Allar drove in Zoey Jones later in the inning with a sacrifice fly to center before Madelyn Houk stole third and home to put give OHS a 12-run lead.

Ottumwa (13-11, 10-4 CIML Metro) set the tone for the nightcap with three straight hits to open the game. Lemonds delivered the biggest blow of the first inning by driving pitch over the fence for a three-run homer, giving the Bulldogs a sudden 4-0 lead.

The Bulldogs continued to add to the lead throughout the contest, opening a 5-1 lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Amber Shotts, capping a two-out rally started by singles from Allar and Pauls. Houk doubled with two outs in the fifth and scored on an error, giving OHS a 6-2 lead while Chloe Bradley helped her own cause in the pitching circle with an RBI single to score Lemonds in the sixth, pushing the Bulldog lead out to 9-2.

Allar and Pauls each collected four hits to lead Ottumwa in game two with Allar scoring three times and drive in two runs. Lemonds finished with two hits, two runs scored and four runs driven in.

Jones went 3-5 at the plate, doubling twice and scoring twice. Mya Lemonds added two hits, including a double and a run scored in game one for Ottumwa before closing out the scoring in game two with a solo home run in the seventh.

The Bulldogs host a CIML crossover doubleheader against Southeast Polk on Thursday. Action gets underway at Frank Huston Field starting at 5 p.m.