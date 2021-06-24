Kessler Foundation grants prepare jobseekers with disabilities for post-pandemic opportunities
EAST HANOVER, N.J. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Kessler Foundation has awarded nearly $1 million in grants to support initiatives that promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in the workplace. For 2021, the Foundation allocated funding for two categories: Foundation-directed grants and Community Employment grants. Since 2005, the Foundation's Center for Grantmaking has awarded more than $50 million to nonprofit programs that expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities striving to work, adding diversity to American workplaces, and boosting productivity.