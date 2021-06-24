Cancel
Religion

Reaching the ‘Hopeless Generation’

By Greg Laurie
outreachmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts tell us that millennials and Generation Z are the most stressed-out generations ever. In fact, they’ve dubbed Generation Z (those born from 1997 to 2012) the “hopeless generation” as well as the loneliest generation. Both generations are also the most depressed, with the highest suicide rate. So we’ve gone...

outreachmagazine.com
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

'The Streets Were My Father': A Story of Hopelessness and Redemption

His story was originally captured on a nationally syndicated radio show I host, Our American Stories. The listener response was so overwhelming, we turned that story—and two stories like it—into a documentary film called The Streets Were My Father. It's a deep look into the lives of three inner-city men...
Religionbulawayo24.com

The Church and Prophet Of Today

With so many churches teaching so many different things, how can one identify those who remain faithful to Christ's original teachings? With the world so heavily influenced by Satan and a counterfeit Christianity, how can one find the truth.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

What Drives Your Passion When You Feel Hopeless?

Dr. Gloria Horsley is Founder of the Open to Hope Foundation, an open community where people can find hope after loss. We’ve all been there at some point in our lives. We’ve all felt the negative feeling of hopelessness. On top of that, we’ve also experienced the feeling of having no purpose. As nonprofit leaders, I'm sure many of us encounter these feelings often. How do we manage these feelings? What can we do to combat them?
Religionknowingisdoing.org

Be careful, the Devil enjoys a good dialogue

There was a distinct irony that always persisted with some of my students in the classroom. Instead of mastering their ability to learn they developed a mastery of distraction to avoid learning. This was particular true when the subject of Jesus Christ came to their attention not as friend but as Jesus Christ crucified who willingly offered himself in death for the salvation of all souls.
Religionharlanenterprise.net

PREACHER’S POINT: Our love for God

“I love Jesus!” is a statement often uttered, but is it true?. To answer that question, I reckon the first thing to do is to define love. What is love?. The Bible gives us the definition of love in its most famous verse, John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave…” Love is a giving of yourself to someone or something. Another example of love in the Bible is the story of Jacob and Rachel. Jacob loved Rachel and when Jacob asked for Rachel’s hand in marriage, Laban, Rachel’s father, told Jacob he would have to work for him for seven years to have her.
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

All Heaven Interested in Saving Souls, June 27

To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation. 2 Corinthians 5:19. In the work of saving men, men and angels are to work in harmony, teaching the truth of God to...
Religionpblcoc.org

Why We Need Jesus

As we go through life, there are basic needs. Food, shelter and clothing are all basic needs. Other needs include social, emotional needs like a sense of belonging, nurturing environment and basic instruction. In the spiritual context, we need God, His word and Jesus. We need Jesus because He is...
Religionharlanenterprise.net

LIVING ON PURPOSE: How much does God love you?

As our spiritual values become more centered on God, it’s normal to start looking forward to our eternal existence. For those who are in Christ, how exciting it is to know that our heavenly Father and His Son Jesus, our loved ones, our new name, our glorified body, inheritance, citizenship, and crowns and rewards are all a part of our glorious future. We are briefly passing through this world and the only thing we will take with us when we depart is an account of how we lived and loved. How wonderful to know that heaven will be filled with endless praise, everlasting joy, perfect peace, and contentment without darkness, suffering, worries, or sorrow. It’s true that God loves everyone, but we will not enter heaven just because we are good or deserve it. We are given eternal life when we repent, confess, believe, and accept by faith that within God’s grace, the blood of Jesus is the only price that can pay the ransom for our sins. Redemption is all about God’s plan that was accomplished on the cross. Listen to these lyrics from the song, East to the West by Casting Crowns,“In the arms of your mercy, I find rest… You know just how far the east is from the west… from one scarred hand to the other.”
Religionpanolawatchman.com

FaithLife Devotional: Christ restores our lost hope

“Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom also we have access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and rejoice in the hope of the glory of God. And not only that but we also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces perseverance; and perseverance, character; and character, hope. Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us” (Romans 5:1-15).
Religionthirdmill.org

Jesus: His Divinity Defended and Asserted

Over the years, the subject of the real nature and identity of Jesus has come into sharp focus, with many claiming that the real Jesus has been enshrouded in mystery or at best lost to history. Others have claimed that the Jesus presented in the gospel narratives is a fake, insane or confused fellow with wild claims. Still others purport that the gospel narratives portray different people rather than the same person. What is one to believe about this matter? In this relatively short paper, we investigate this matter and squarely answer it from the scriptures. This paper assumes that the scriptures are a correct narrative given the abundant verifiable external evidences (over 24,500 complete or part complete Greek manuscripts). Let us approach this enquiry with as objective a mind, allowing the scriptures to speak and tell their story.
Theater & DancePosted by
Portland Tribune

When God invites you to the dance

Over the course of this pandemic, we've all had time to sort out what is precious. "When we cry, 'Abba! Father!' it is that very Spirit bearing witness with our spirit that we are children of God" ~Romans 8:15-16 Like everybody else, our people are encouraged to be nearing the end of this pandemic and see things more and more like the way we used to know them.
Religionutmost.org

The Overshadowing of God’s Personal Deliverance

God promised Jeremiah that He would deliver him personally— “…your life shall be as a prize to you…” (Jeremiah 39:18). That is all God promises His children. Wherever God sends us, He will guard our lives. Our personal property and possessions are to be a matter of indifference to us, and our hold on these things should be very loose. If this is not the case, we will have panic, heartache, and distress. Having the proper outlook is evidence of the deeply rooted belief in the overshadowing of God’s personal deliverance.
Laie, HIKe Alakai

A Great Benefit to Your Fellow Beings

Elder Martino, President Kauwe, and especially each of you graduates, aloha, and congratulations!. Graduates, may I be your voice for a moment in expressing your gratitude. Thank you to each of you staff, faculty, and administration who give your all to the students of BYU–Hawaii. I’ve joined you for commencement exercises as graduates file past you in your own colorful academic regalia and have tenderly taken note as their eyes and smiles light up in thanking you for your extra-mile efforts to lift and teach them. Thank you also to those who quietly and faithfully contribute financially.
Homelesscatholic-daily-reflections.com

Wherever God Leads You

“Teacher, I will follow you wherever you go.” Jesus answered him, “Foxes have dens and birds of the sky have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to rest his head.” Matthew 8:19–20 It is unclear from this passage alone why Jesus answered this scribe the way He did....
Religiontruthforlife.org

Looking to Jesus

It is always the Holy Spirit’s work to turn our eyes away from self to Jesus. But Satan’s work is just the opposite; he is constantly trying to make us look at ourselves instead of Christ. He insinuates, “Your sins are too great for pardon; you have no faith; you do not repent enough; you will never be able to continue to the end; you do not have the joy of His children; you have such a wavering hold on Jesus.” All these are thoughts about self, and we will never find comfort or assurance by looking within.
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PEARRELL: Are we open to our salvation through Christ?

Over these past few weeks, I have been addressing the subject of how we have gotten where we are as people of the world. In my files I have entitled all these articles as “Desire and Ruin Part (and then the number).” The foundation for these articles is Genesis 1-3. I encourage you to read it whether or not you believe it. The truth is, with the exception perhaps of the Bible, we don’t read something first because we believe it, rather we read it and then decide if we believe it or not. When it comes to the Bible, however, many people simply dismiss it because they don’t believe it even though they’ve never read it.
Religiondwellapp.io

Create Space: Gospel of John

John’s Gospel reveals to us the true identity of Jesus. In his own words, Jesus shares with his first followers, and with us, the heart of his mission of love to the world. Commonly known as the “I AM” statements, John invites us to see the Lord Jesus afresh through a vivid collection of imagery and metaphor – a gate and vine, shepherd and light, resurrection and the life – each inviting us deeper into the mystery of Christ, the Word made flesh (Jn 1:14).
Religionam630theword.com

3 Priceless Gifts a Church Can Give to Their New Pastor

When our church was about to welcome a new pastor, I contacted him to ask what we could do for him. “Tell me the top three things you want from this church.” He had an immediate answer, as though he’d been expecting the call. “I would love to come to...