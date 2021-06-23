UCLA students create online portal to promote COVID-19 vaccine efforts
UCLA students created an online portal during the spring quarter to find and train volunteers who can promote COVID-19 vaccines in communities with lower vaccination rates. Students created the portal to close the vaccination gap as part of their coursework for Community Engagement and Social Change M175SL: “Addressing Social Determinants in Racial/Ethnic Minority Communities to Reduce and Prevent Health Disparities,” taught by Vickie Mays, a psychology and public health professor.dailybruin.com