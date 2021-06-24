Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

SBA upped its EIDL limit months ago. How's it impacting borrowers?

By Andy Medici
Posted by 
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thousands of borrowers have cashed in with the SBA's increase in EIDL loan limits. An even larger increase is on the horizon, SBA officials tell The Business Journals.

www.bizjournals.com
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
0
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borrowers#Eidl#The Business Journals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
SBA
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Real Estatehome.com

2021 Conventional Loan Limits: How Much Can You Borrow?

Buying a house can feel daunting, especially in today’s market. You have to consider your down payment, your credit score, how competitive your local market is… and the type of mortgage you’ll use. Each mortgage option has its pros and cons, but the most common is the conventional mortgage. Unlike,...
Small BusinessPosted by
Cleveland.com

SBA opens Targeted EIDL Advance grant to all eligible small businesses

The Small Business Administration is now urging all eligible small businesses to apply for its Economic Injury Disaster Loans and its Targeted EIDL Advance grant program. The move comes months after the agency began inviting small businesses who had previously been shortchanged by the grant program in March and April 2020 and gradually expanded that to all small businesses that had applied for grants through the end of the year. SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman had told the Business Journals recently the agency planned on opening up the program in early June.
Public SafetyAmerican Banker

How banks can limit the financial impact of cyberattacks

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global markets, causing governments, organizations and consumers to lose trillions of dollars from the resultant surge in financial crime and fraud. Though the impact has been widespread, financial services have borne the brunt of these attacks, with 75% of financial institutions experiencing losses from pandemic-related cybercrime.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

SBA to release names, funding amounts for second round PPP

PROVIDENCE– Who in Rhode Island got a chunk of the $1 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans doled out in 2021 will soon be revealed. Isabel Guzman, who heads the U.S. Small Business Administration, told The Business Journals in a recent interview that the agency plans to publish details on the second round of the popular payroll funding program, though an exact date was not specified. The SBA previously made public a tranche of information about the loans distributed in a 2020 following a court battle with several newspapers and the Center for Public Integrity.
BusinessGreat Bend Tribune

When can SS benefits increase?

Dear Rusty: I started getting Social Security at age 62 and I am now 77. Can I get a higher benefit now that I’m older? Signed: Needy Senior. Dear Needy Senior: Probably not. When you first start collecting your Social Security retirement benefits (e.g., at age 62 or any other age) your SS benefit amount is permanently established and will change thereafter only if:
Taxationpncguam.com

Additional batches of EIP 3 program payments processed and released

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT) announced that it has processed. and transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam additional EIP 3 Program payments for release. From April 10, 2021 through June 25, 2021, DRT processed over 81,452 payments totaling $213 million. Processing | Date | Payments Processed. April...
Public Healthnewsoneplace.com

Mears resilient despite pandemic disruption

London-listed housing solutions provider Mears Group PLC has shrugged off pandemic-induced disruption to remain on course for a strong year. The post Mears resilient despite pandemic disruption appeared first onCityAM . .. Full story on cityam.com.
pewtrusts.org

How Will Student Loan Borrowers Fare After the Pandemic?

Policymakers acted swiftly last year to help student loan borrowers after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn by pausing most required payments through at least September 2021. Much of the recent student loan policy discussion has focused on short-term issues, such as borrowers’ abilities to make payments during a public health emergency, but what happened after the Great Recession suggests that repayment challenges could linger or accelerate after the pandemic ends.