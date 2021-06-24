SBA upped its EIDL limit months ago. How's it impacting borrowers?

PROVIDENCE– Who in Rhode Island got a chunk of the $1 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans doled out in 2021 will soon be revealed. Isabel Guzman, who heads the U.S. Small Business Administration, told The Business Journals in a recent interview that the agency plans to publish details on the second round of the popular payroll funding program, though an exact date was not specified. The SBA previously made public a tranche of information about the loans distributed in a 2020 following a court battle with several newspapers and the Center for Public Integrity.