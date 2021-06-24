Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

New Study Names Kentucky the Kindest State in the Country

By Kat Mykals
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a recent study, Kentucky was named ranked #1 for kindness in the entire United States. Indiana didn't even score in the top 50% and neither did Illinois. The study, conducted in partnership between Verizon and Kindness.org, a non-profit that works to "educate and inspire people to choose kindness," is part of the "A Call for Kindness" campaign. More than 5,000 people from all 50 states participated in the study and they were asked all kinds of questions about what type of kind acts they would do. They were asked questions like, would you...

wkdq.com
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Names#Economy#Baby Names#Popular Names#Kindness Org#Southern Hospitality#Hoosiers Illinoisans#Kentuckians#Ssa#Wallethub#The Must Drive Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Verizon
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Townsquare Media Evansville Owensboro Hiring Sales Position

Townsquare Media is expanding our sales team and you just might be the perfect fit! If you enjoy a challenging career that pays you to exceed your goals, while helping our customers exceed theirs, visit careers.townsquaremedia.com/job-openings. Account Executive. Townsquare Media is a team of driven individuals who push themselves and...
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Fireworks Safety Tips from Indiana Departmet of Homeland Security

With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, now might be a good time to review some safety tips from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Despite warnings of a national fireworks shortage that were reported earlier this year, Independence Day celebrations will be happening all across the country this weekend both with big city displays and at backyard barbeques.
AnimalsPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Says: Stop Feeding Birds

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has issued a statement encouraging Hoosiers to stop feeding birds, for the time being, citing sick and dying birds in fifteen Indiana counties. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources took to Facebook to recommend that people stop feeding birds. They say that songbirds, including...
Kentucky StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Winchester, Kentucky Woman Thinks She Captured a Ghost on Camera

Do I believe in ghosts? It might have to depend on what you mean by "ghost?" I've had a couple of unusual experiences that I can't explain. Does that count?. Back when I was a junior at Western Kentucky University, I brought my Ouija board back to campus with me after one of the rare occasions that I went home for the weekend.
Shelbyville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Abandoned Southern Indiana House Haunted By Twin Brothers

One of the things that fascinate me the most about abandoned houses is the stories that happened inside the walls of the house. As I look at the outside, the yard, and the rooms that lie within the front door, I wonder about the happy times, the sad times, and the bad times. The term, if the walls could talk, rings through my head.
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Dad Saves Daughter’s Life With CPR He Learned From “The Office”

An Indiana man is crediting one of the most iconic scenes of "The Office" for helping him save his daughter's life. Matt Uber, from Carmel, Indiana, was playing with his four-year-old daughter, Vera Posy on April 25th. Matt said that he and Vera were running around and "she was chasing and giggling and laughing and all of a sudden, she wasn’t", according to WTHR. It was at that moment, she hit the floor and became unresponsive.
Illinois StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Black Bear Sightings In White County, Illinois

A bear in your backyard is not something you typically see every day. Over the past couple of days, there have been sightings and reports of a black bear across Southern Illinois. There's no word yet if it is the same bear, or multiple bears roaming the area, but what we do know is that the sightings are a little closer to home now.