Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks upset Bucks in Game 1; Young drops 48 points in win

By Josh Morgan
CBS 46
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks have done it again. After a shocking Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, the Hawks went into Milwaukee and shocked the Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night. After a rough shooting night last time out, Hawks...

www.cbs46.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#The Atlanta Hawks#Tnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Hawks Announce MRI Results For Trae Young’s Foot

Trae Young limped to the finish line in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. We now have new information as to why. The Hawks announced on Monday that Young underwent an MRI, which revealed he’s dealing with a bone bruise to his right foot. He’s officially “questionable” for Game 4 on Tuesday.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Hawks' Trae Young shimmies his way to another signature playoff performance in Game 1 win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE - Steph Curry has mastered the shimmy after a made shot. Atlanta's Trae Young took the shimmy to the next level by doing it before a made 3-pointer. Nearing the end of the third quarter Wednesday, Young crossed up Jrue Holiday and found himself so wide open for a 3-pointer that he paused, surveyed the scene, did a little shoulder shimmy and left it fly. Count it.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green hits Sixers with harsh truth that led to downfall

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shocking upset at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in their semifinals series, and Sixers guard Danny Green knows exactly what led to their downfall. According to Green, the Sixers didn’t give it their all against the Hawks–perhaps because of the fact that they were...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Speaks After Win

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 on Wednesday night to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. After the game, Trae Young, who had 48 points and 11 assists, spoke to Stephanie Ready of TNT. "We just keep fighting till the end...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Space Erasers: How the Bucks bounced back in Game 2 vs. the Hawks

Trae Young trots up the middle of the floor, crossing half-court with half-purpose, half-intrigue. The screen he's about to receive from John Collins isn't supposed to lead to anything, but it's important to see how the Bucks respond to it. It's drop coverage. Not a surprising choice. This has been...
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young Leads Hawks to Game 1 Comeback Win vs. Giannis, Jrue Holiday, Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks are three wins away from the NBA Finals. Atlanta struck first with a 116-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Wednesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum. Trae Young dazzled and led the way for the Hawks, who looked much better than when they lost two of their three regular-season games against the Bucks.