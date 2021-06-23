Alumni, faculty discuss California population decline in light of census data
Alumni and faculty said California’s population is declining because the state is becoming less affordable to lower-income residents. Population growth in California slowed in 2020 by 182,083, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released in April, which means that the state will lose a congressional seat starting from 2022. However, California will still have more congressional representation than any other state with 52 seats total.dailybruin.com