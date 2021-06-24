Cancel
Community comes together to grieve family killed in house fire

By Dawn Timmeney
fox29.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN, Pa. - A community comes together in the face of tragedy after an entire family is killed in a house fire. Central Perkiomen baseball players taking to their field Wednesday night in Schwenksville to remember one of their own, 13-year-old Tyler Norton, along with his parents, Joe and Bernadette Norton. Tyler’s teammates releasing balloons in honor of the family, who were tragically killed in a fire at their 5th Street home in Pottstown, early Monday morning.

