Community comes together to grieve family killed in house fire

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A community comes together in the face of tragedy after an entire family is killed in a house fire. Central Perkiomen baseball players taking to their field Wednesday night in Schwenksville to remember one of their own, 13-year-old Tyler Norton, along with his parents, Joe and Bernadette Norton. Tyler’s teammates releasing balloons in honor of the family, who were tragically killed in a fire at their 5th Street home in Pottstown, early Monday morning.