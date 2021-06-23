Palmer Elementary inspection finds major issues

The person responsible for the complaint of Palmer Elementary School turns out to be Grundy County School Board Chairman Rick Rust. According to the complaint, which was provided to The Herald from the state fire marshal’s office, Rust submitted his complaint online at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. In the complaint, Rust expressed concerns about the safety of the school specifically from his position as chairman of the school board. Rust detailed how he “recently toured the building” with the school system’s maintenance supervisor, at which time he “found a lot of termite damage” and saw “raw sewage under the floor and several leaks in the old sewage pipes. Rust also noted a “lot of structural damage in several rooms” and the floor around the edges of “some areas have sunk several inches.”