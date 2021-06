Tour de France 2021 comes in the middle of a tough year. But things are starting to return to normal. After the Euros, the next huge fixture in the calendar is the Tour De France, which begins on the 26th of June in Brest. Slovenian stars Poglacar and Roglic are the favourites. But before we find out who will dominate the legendary race in real life, there is a chance to live it vicariously in the latest simulation.