Islanders vs. Lightning Game 6: Anthony Beauvillier scores in OT for New York to force Game 7

When the final buzzer sounded Friday night in the Amalie Arena, the final matchup was solidified. This unique, one-of-a-kind season will come down to an all-Atlantic Division showdown to decide the fate of Lord Stanley's Cup. On one side, you have the reigning, defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. That one comes as no shock, as the Bolts are one of the thoroughbreds of this league, and have been for some time now. And matching up with them is none other than….the Montreal Canadiens? Well, most of us didn't see that one coming. The "bleu, blanc et rouge" have played the underdog role in each of their first three series, yet each time they have answered the Bell (pun intended). Despite beating the odds three straight times, the Habs will be coming into this cup final as the underdog yet again.