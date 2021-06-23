NBA 2K League Week 5 Preview
IT’S A (630) THING: Pacers Gaming point guard Xavier “630” Barraza was named NBA 2K League Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2021 NBA 2K League season. Currently ranked second in scoring (34.1), the No. 2 overall pick has led Pacers Gaming to a league-best 11 wins. In a standout performance in Week 4, Barraza tallied 48 points and seven assists in their 94-54 win over Lakers Gaming on June 18. Fun fact: Barraza’s gamertag is the area code for his hometown (Aurora, Illinois).2kleague.nba.com