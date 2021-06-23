NBA 2K League Week 5 Preview

The conference finals are upon us. The Western Conference is down to two final teams and this is when things get really interesting. The first two rounds of the postseason provided plenty of entertainment, drama, and suspense. There were sweeps and tough series and plenty of heroic performances. It’s the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Phoenix Suns. Paul George, Terance Mann. Devin Booker, Chris Paul. There are legacies on the line and stories to be written, so let’s get into the Western Conference Finals preview.