Summer Boating Safety For Manatees And Boaters

The Save the Manatee Club spent a lot of time last month promoting National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28, the official launch of the 2021 Safe Boating Campaign, but the group’s work to keep sea life safe doesn’t end there. This yearlong campaign promotes recreational boating safety, such as wearing life jackets and not boating while under the influence of alcohol. Save the Manatee Club also uses the campaign, which kicks off the week before Memorial Day Weekend, to remind boaters of manatee-safe boating tips.