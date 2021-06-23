Cancel
Mold Exposure Tied to Worse COPD Outcomes

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Activities potentially leading to mold exposure are associated with adverse chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) outcomes, according to a study published online June 12 in Pulmonology. Chris Kosmidis, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues assessed activities...

