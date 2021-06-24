SBA upped its EIDL limit months ago. How's it impacting borrowers?

Internet provider Sparklight, formerly called Cable ONE, is investing millions into its Rio Rancho systems as it seeks to increase its broadband capabilities. The internet provider, headquartered out of Phoenix, has continually worked to upgrade its network infrastructure in Rio Rancho. Over the past three years, the company has made infrastructure investments worth nearly $14 million for the local market. Its investments are setting the foundation for increased broadband speeds, which currently top out at 1 gigabit for residential customers and as fast as 5 gigabits for business clientele. It plans to eventually upgrade to speeds as fast as 10 gigabits, opening up possibilities for technologies such as virtual reality, according to the company.