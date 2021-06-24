Cancel
Credits & Loans

SBA upped its EIDL limit months ago. How's it impacting borrowers?

By Andy Medici
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 5 days ago
Thousands of borrowers have cashed in with the SBA's increase in EIDL loan limits. An even larger increase is on the horizon, SBA officials tell The Business Journals.

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

