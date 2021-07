July 1, 2021 – Fully vaccinated is defined as a procedure date of at least two weeks after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks after a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Patients are required to show proof of vaccination. This proof can be via electronic health record if they received the vaccine at an HSHS facility or brought in day of procedure. Patients are made aware that if they arrive day of procedure without submitting proof or bringing their card, they will either need to be tested or the procedure will be cancelled, depending on the situation.