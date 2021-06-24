Cancel
North Andover, MA

Prep throttles North Andover, rolls into Division 1 North lax final

By Phil Stacey Executive Sports Editor
Salem News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVERS — There was no dipping of the toes in the water tentatively. This was a full-on cannonball right out of the gate. The St. John's Prep lacrosse team loves to use its speed and athleticism to jump out to fast starts and stun their opponents, and that's exactly what transpired in Wednesday's Division 1 North semifinal against North Andover. Before the Scarlet Knights knew what had hit then, the hosts were winning another faceoff, setting up shop rapidly in the offensive zone and putting another shot into the back of the net ... over and over and over again.

www.salemnews.com
