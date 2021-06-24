Bicyclist injured after collision with car

MANKATO — A bicyclist reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after a collision with a car near Mankato. Abdifatah A. Osman, 20, of St. Peter was driving a Kia Forte north on Highway 169 at 5:29 p.m. when he collided with Christopher J. Schmitz, 55, who was riding a bicycle west on County Road 73, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The State Patrol listed alcohol as a factor in the crash under Schmitz’s information.