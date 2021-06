PEABODY — It's hard to get a handle on which teams are ahead in the big, end-of-the-year track meets until the results from the jumps and the the throws start trickling in. The points Peabody High's throwers brought in on Monday at the Northeastern Conference outdoor championships came in more like an avalanche. The Tanners took league titles in all six throwing events (javelin, discus and shot put for boys and girls) and scored more then 110 points to help the hosts cruise to first place in the boys and girls team standings.