Nearly 50 People Charged During ‘Redneck Rave’ in Kentucky
Kentucky’s “Redneck Rave” turned out to be much worse than many people had anticipated. According to NBC affiliate WNKY 40, the five-day event took place in between June 16-20 in the small town of Mammoth Cave, where thousands of people gathered for what was billed as “America’s wildest & craziest country party.” The festivities reportedly included musical concerts, a demolition derby, as well as mud pits; but the bash wasn’t all fun and games for some attendees, as it developed into a nightmare of gruesome injuries, horrific assaults, and mass arrests.www.complex.com