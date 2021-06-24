Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCK...NORTHWESTERN HOLT...EASTERN KEYA PAHA AND WESTERN BOYD COUNTIES At 1010 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Stuart, or 22 miles west of Spencer, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atkinson, Stuart, Butte, Newport, Naper, Emmet, Dustin, Anoka, Hull Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Mariaville, Mills, Brocksburg and Parshall Bridge State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 263 and 298. Highway 12 between mile markers 68 and 118. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH