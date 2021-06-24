Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lane County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LANE COUNTY At 1009 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dighton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Dighton around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Shields, Alamota and Pendennis. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lane, KS
City
Dighton, KS
County
Lane County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Storm#Extreme Weather#Alamota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY At 216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crest Hill, or near Lockport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Joliet, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Frankfort, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Frankfort Square, Ingalls Park, Preston Heights, Fairmont, Rockdale and Crystal Lawns. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CLARK AND SCOTLAND COUNTIES At 520 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area, as rain showers continue to move through the area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kahoka, Memphis, Warsaw, Wayland, Wyaconda, Alexandria, Rutledge, Luray, South Gorin, Granger, St. Francisville, Crawford, Winchester, Revere, Arbela, Etna, Fairmont, Prospect Grove, Ashton and Heath Memorial Conservation Area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 09:22:00 SST Expires: 2021-06-28 12:30:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Until TIME 12 PM SST * At 919 AM, WSO Pago Pago rain gauge indicated heavy rainfall near half an inch in the past 15 minutes. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring, especially as grounds have been saturated these past few days. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Rain gauge indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 920 TAEAO ASO GAFUA IUNI 28 2021 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * SE`IA OO I LE TIME 12 i le aoauli nei SST * I LE 919 AM, o nei timuga mamafa sa faamaumau e masini fua timu i lata i le afa inisi i le 15 minute ua mavae. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa faamaumau e masini fua timu. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...RAIN GAUGE INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: King FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Aspermont, Swenson, Peacock and Old Glory. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 06:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar and rainfall reports indicated between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 hours. Additional rainfall is likely through Tuesday morning, with continued, or renewed, flooding likely. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sedan, Cedar Vale, Peru, Chautauqua, Elgin, Niotaze and Hale.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar and rainfall reports indicated between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 hours. Additional rainfall is likely through Tuesday morning, with continued, or renewed, flooding likely. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sedan, Cedar Vale, Peru, Chautauqua, Elgin, Niotaze and Hale.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 10:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-29 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a * Flood Watch for the Western Brooks Range. * Through Thursday afternoon. * Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to impact the Western Brooks Range, including the Noatak and Kobuk River basins, through mid-week. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches or more are expected in the higher terrain of the Western Brooks Range, with 1 to 2 inches in lower elevations. * Already saturated soils from rainfall last week combined with steep terrain and the heavy rain will cause rapid rises in smaller streams that drain the Western Brooks Range, possibly leading to localized flooding. Recreators in the area should be aware that water may rise quickly, gravel bars may become inaccessible, and debris flow will increase on these water ways. The larger rivers in the area, including the Noatak, Kobuk, Wulik, and Colville, will see rises but are expected to remain below bankfull at this time.
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHEASTERN BARTON, DADE, JASPER, NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE, WESTERN MCDONALD AND NEWTON COUNTIES At 653 PM CDT, While rainfall has ended for the time being, runoff from earlier rains continues to cause flooding. The most recent road closure Highway D at Center Creek, though other highways have been affected including Missouri Highway 86. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations including in the warning Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Lamar, Baxter Springs, Greenfield, Pineville and Webb City. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 10:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. .This river forecast is based on forecast rainfall between 1 and 2 inches over the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * Until late Sunday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 26.7 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 33.3 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 26.7 Tue 10am 26.9 29.7 33.3