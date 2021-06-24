WDWNT Daily Recap (6/23/21): Fifteen Positive for COVID-19 Variant on “The Little Mermaid” Set, Magical Express Stops Mailing Confirmations, Scarlett Johansson to Produce, Star in Tower of Terror Movie, and More

As she prepares to say goodbye to Marvel, Scarlett Johansson already has a new project with Disney. Scarlett Johansson has been working hand in hand with Disney for 10 years, this is because the actress has long played Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During all this time, the interpreter won the affection of fans for her incredible work as a Black Widow. After such a long time, the character will finally have his own solo film, which will serve as the actress’s farewell and will arrive on July 9.