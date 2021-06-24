Cancel
Public Health

WDWNT Daily Recap (6/23/21): Fifteen Positive for COVID-19 Variant on “The Little Mermaid” Set, Magical Express Stops Mailing Confirmations, Scarlett Johansson to Produce, Star in Tower of Terror Movie, and More

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

LifestyleInside the Magic

The Real Reason Disney Bathrooms Don’t Have Sink Mirrors

Have you ever noticed that when walking into a Disney Park restroom at Disney World or Disneyland, there are no mirrors near the sink? Well, there is actually a reason as to why!. As you can see in Christine K.’s Instagram post below, there are no sink mirrors inside the...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Guests Witness Altercation at Disney World Theme Park

According to a Walt Disney World Guest who was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunday, an altercation between a party of Guests who had to be escorted out of the park. Facebook user and Disney Guest Sandy P. told Inside the Magic that while she was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios...
Travelreviewjournal.com

How much does it cost to go to Disney World now?

Walt Disney World opened in October 1971, and fans will undoubtedly flock to Central Florida to celebrate the golden anniversary. But what if you don’t want to wait until October? As travel restrictions have eased amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World is open for business, with Mickey and Minnie ready to greet visitors — presumably while maintaining a social distance.
LifestyleSFGate

The secret entrance at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion has an even bigger secret inside

When Disneyland reopened in April, it reopened with countless changes to the way it operated before the pandemic, like the addition of social-distancing markers and capacity restrictions. But some of the modifications were positive — some might even call them exciting changes — like the secret entrance to the Haunted Mansion, only revealed to guests for the first time slightly more than a month ago.
Travelthrillgeek.com

Disney World Give FIRST LOOK at Redesigned Contemporary Rooms

As part of the ongoing evolution of the Disney Resorts Collection at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., all nine floors of guest rooms in the A-frame tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort are being completely reimagined. These rooms will blend a sleek Monorail motif with some favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios’ Incredibles films, including Jack-Jack, Frozone and Edna Mode. New custom artwork in guest rooms and along guest corridors will be modern, futuristic and oh so stylish, dahling, complementing the resort’s architecture while putting the Supers’ powers on display.
MoviesSea Coast Echo

Scarlett Johansson 'to produce and star in Tower of Terror'

Scarlett Johansson is to produce and star in 'Tower of Terror'. The 36-year-old star has teamed up with Disney for the movie, and Josh Cooley is said to be penning the script. According to Collider, Johansson will produce the motion picture via her company These Pictures alongside Jonathan Lia. A...
Food & Drinksallears.net

10 Massive Snacks You Can Get in Disney World

One of our favorite things about Disney World is the food!. And there are so many great snacks that we just get full thinking about all of them. But not all snacks are created equal — some are WAY bigger than others!. So here are some of the most massive...
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Interactive Drum Circle Returns to Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

We’ve noticed several high-touch interactive elements beginning to return to Disney Parks, and when we stopped by Disney’s Animal Kingdom we found another: the Pandora drum circle. Guests who are visiting Pandora: The World of AVATAR can now march to the beat of their own drum again. High-touch experiences like...
LifestyleInside the Magic

ANOTHER Disney World Attraction Has Reopened to Guests!

As Walt Disney World Resort continues its phased reopening — and returns to normal operations — following last year’s COVID-19 closure, experiences, including fireworks, are returning on a frequent basis. Now, an EPCOT attraction that has been closed since Disney World reopened to Guests in July 2020 is once again available! If you enjoy Project Tomorrow, you’ll be glad to know that the futuristic space has once again opened its doors.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Scarlett Johansson's Upcoming Tower Of Terror Movie

Scarlett Johansson is on the verge of making what is likely her final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Black Widow movie, but the actress isn't cutting all ties with the Walt Disney Company. Yesterday it was revealed that Johansson will both produce and star in a movie based on the popular Tower of Terror thrill ride, found at several Disney Parks around the world.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Legacy Award-Winning Cast Members To Receive EARidescent Nametags for 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World

In an Instagram post today, the Walt Disney World Ambassadors showed off new EARidescent nametags for Cast Members who have won the Walt Disney Legacy Award. While we’ve already seen the 50th anniversary celebration nametags for most Cast Members, the Legacy Award winners wear special blue nametags. Let’s take a look at the upgrades they’ll receive for the World’s Most Magical Celebration!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Scarlett Johansson to star in new Disney movie

As she prepares to say goodbye to Marvel, Scarlett Johansson already has a new project with Disney. Scarlett Johansson has been working hand in hand with Disney for 10 years, this is because the actress has long played Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During all this time, the interpreter won the affection of fans for her incredible work as a Black Widow. After such a long time, the character will finally have his own solo film, which will serve as the actress’s farewell and will arrive on July 9.
Travelwdwinfo.com

Mailed Confirmations from Disney’s Magical Express to Cease July 1st

As of July 1, 2021, Disney’s Magical Express will no longer mail reservation confirmation collateral to guests' homes. Disney's Magical Express will no longer be available with arrivals beginning January 1, 2022. Guests arriving at Orlando International Airport (MCO) will need to utilize a MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile to check...