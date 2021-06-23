Silent Disco
Get ready for the latest unique party experience to hit Owensboro – the silent disco. Rather than using a traditional sound system, a silent disco involves party guests wearing specially designed wireless glowing headphones that switch between curated playlists for the event. Live DJ’s tailor their music to the crowds and whatever music gets them dancing. Silent discos are popular at music festivals and big cities, but they can create a party anywhere from a nightclub to a city street.visitowensboro.com