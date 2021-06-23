Artists & Fleas at Industry City

Artists & Fleas is back with a community of creators, makers and vintage collectors with its weekly market of rotating merchants at Industry City. Open Saturday’s and Sunday’s from now through the end of the season, Artists & Fleas will curate a highly unique variety of local vendors – many of which are women and LGBTQ -owned. Guests can grab a refreshment from one of many tenants at Industry City and browse wares from Four Rabbit, Aliens of Brooklyn, Brooklyn Charm among many others. "We are thrilled to present a summer pop-up market series at Industry City - a campus that is designed to showcase and support independent brands, business and local entrepreneurs,” says Artists & Fleas Co-Founder, Amy Abrams. “The campus is an endless wonderland designed to delight your senses and spark your creative spirit in a time when NYC is celebrating being together again. In this spirit, we cannot wait for you to discover the Artists & Fleas line up of designers, creators and vintage collectors." The Artists & Fleas market will be open from noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday and will be in courtyard 1/2 at 233 37th Street in Brooklyn.