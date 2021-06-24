Nike Dunk High ‘First Use’ Releasing in White and Orange

Nearly the entire focus of Jordan Brand’s retro business is placed on the Air Jordan models from MJ’s actual playing days. Silhouettes beyond the Air Jordan 14 rarely get any attention due to a variety of reasons, and even within that range of models, only a few have truly cracked into the mainstream, forming a true hierarchy even within the “golden years” of Air Jordan. We can argue that in the bottom third of Air Jordans is the 19, a model that released after MJ’s final retirement in 2003. The design was a team effort, but led by Tate Kuerbis, who is currently at the helm of Air Jordan footwear design. The shoes were primarily inspired by the Black Mamba snake and how it physically responds to adversity. Connections were also drawn to the sport of fencing, as the mesh was similar to the protective masks worn by fencers.