Nike Dunk High ‘First Use’ Releasing in White and Orange
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Swoosh, Nike continues to release pairs as part of their ‘First Use’ collection. We now have photos of a new Dunk High colorway. Looking closer, this Nike Dunk High comes with White leather across the base while Grey suede appears on the overlays. We also have Orange accents along with First Use June 18, 1971, printed below the outlined embroidered Swoosh on the lateral and 1971 on the insoles. A Metallic Gold Swoosh lace jewel with a diamond is used, double laces, a White midsole, and a Sail rubber outsole finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com