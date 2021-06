I'll admit it, I still go to McDonald's. It's no secret that the food isn't exactly the best for your health, but it carries a lot of nostalgia for people, including myself. I have fond memories of getting out of Saturday school and my dad would always take me to McDonald's for lunch. We would share McNuggets with sweet & sour sauce, and to this day I think back to those times whenever I indulge in some McNuggets,