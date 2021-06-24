Cancel
Islanders stay alive with thrilling Game 6 OT win over Lightning

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
Cover picture for the articleFor the Islanders, there’s still a tomorrow. Intercepting a Lightning turnover just over a minute into overtime Wednesday night, Anthony Beauvillier blasted the puck from the slot, immediately dropped to his knees and slid into a dog pile of a celebration as the Islanders stole a 3-2 win in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup semifinal at Nassau Coliseum — the historic arena that can still hang on to its hopes of hosting its first Cup final series since 1984.

