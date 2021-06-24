Punta Gorda boy cancer-free after life-saving bone marrow transplant

A special update to a story we brought you of a local boy battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. According to a Facebook post, there's now no trace of cancer thanks to his dad!

Jakobe Washington lives in Charlotte County. Earlier this year, his parents, Jordan and Imeria, told us the 8-year-old needed a blood stem cell or bone marrow transplant.

The organization "Be The Match" worked to help Jakobe find a life-saving donor, and because Jakobe is black, his chances of finding a donor were lower.

On Monday, this baseball loving boy's mom posted that a 50 percent match was found in Jakobe's dad Jordan.

A biopsy revealed no trace of leukemia!

Imeria says there's still a long road ahead, but the family is keeping the faith.