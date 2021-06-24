Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

As Olympics near, Mondo Duplantis carries the dreams of two countries

By Andrew Clay
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjAIg_0adfMbwm00

As the countdown to this summer's Olympics in Tokyo nears zero, Mondo Duplantis eyes the ultimate prize, a gold medal.

The world's greatest pole vaulter was born and raised in Lafayette, but wearing Sweden across his chest, he carries two nations in his heart.

"I started just in my backyard in Lafayette maybe when I was around three years old," he recalls, home video showing a young Armond Duplantis, his given name, vaulting in his backyard. "From a very young age, always, I wanted to be the best. I always thought I was capable of being the best."

Today, Mondo is the best. The track and field world often holds its collective breath just waiting to see what the 21-year-old will do next.

In 2020, Mondo broke the indoor and outdoor world records. Post pandemic, he's picked right back up where he left off eyeing new highs in Tokyo.

Christophe Ena/AP
Sweden's Armand Duplantis, right, and France's Renaud Lavillenie share a joke during the men's pole vault at the Perche Elite Tour meeting in Rouen, western France Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

"It seems like gold or bust, you know"
Mondo Duplantis

"It seems like gold or bust, you know," he said. "I mean of course I want to win a medal, and I think it'd be really special to be on the podium at the Olympics but the way that I'm jumping right now and I'm going in as the favorite. I'm the number one vaulter in the world right now. So, you know, I feel like it's my job to go in there and try to win the gold."

As Mondo has ascended, so has the status of his parents Greg and Helena. Both great athletes in their own right, they coached Mondo when he was three and remain his coaches today. Mondo competes for his mother's homeland of Sweden.

"I grew up going to Sweden in the summers. So, Sweden to me is, it really does feel like a second home," he said.

His dad remains a lawyer in Lafayette; his mom can usually be found with Mondo wherever his sport takes him.

"I think we have a really cool dynamic because my parents are still my coaches, they've been my coach's ever since I was, since I was a boy," Mondo said. "It's it's a really cool thing to be able to experience this journey with them."

But last summer the travel stopped, and Mondo found himself sidelined by the pandemic.

"I was in the shape of my life, just coming off the world record. I was ranked number one going into the Olympics and I thought my shot at gold was really good, and all of a sudden the pandemic hits, and my shot at that gold medal is put on hold," he said.

Michel Spingler/AP
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, competes in the men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Lievin, Northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Mondo returned to his family's home in Lafayette. His training stalled as gyms and facilities locked their doors. For the first time in a long time, life was still.

"That was a silver lining of the situation," he said. "Taking me back to my parents house, being back with my brothers and sister and feeling like I was in high school again. In a way, life hadn't been that calm and quiet in some years."

But more than a year later, the Olympic games are in sight and Mondo's gold medal dream nears reality.

If he wins, it will be Sweden's first track and field gold since winning three in 2004 and it will be Lafayette's first.

"I'll be wearing the Swedish uniform at the Olympics in Tokyo. You know, there's always a place for Lafayette, because Lafayette made me the person that I am, and, you know, I hope, I hope to get support from the people there," he said. "I'm gonna try to make everybody in Lafayette proud and bring them their gold medal."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

11
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renaud Lavillenie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Perche Elite Tour#Ap Photo#Swedish#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Sweden
Related
Beaverton, ORchatsports.com

Did a Burrito Cost an American Runner Her Olympic Dream?

Years of training and preparation to reach the Tokyo Olympics are out the window for Shelby Houlihan, an American runner, because of a positive drug test. She says a pork burrito is to blame. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a four-year suspension that took effect on Monday for...
Worldathleticsweekly.com

Olympic marathon runner Karen MacLeod dies

Scottish athlete, who was a regular in GB and Scotland squads in the 1980s and 1990s, passes away. Scottish distance runner Karen Nicolson (née MacLeod) has died suddenly this week aged 63. Her achievements include placing fourth in the Commonwealth Games marathon in 1994, 16th in the 1993 World Championships...
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal given 5-year sanction

June 4 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist Brianna McNeal was slapped with a five-year sanction by the Athletics Integrity Unit's Disciplinary Tribunal Friday for violating anti-doping rules, which would keep her out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. McNeal, the defending 110-meter hurdle Olympic...
Celebritiesadwoaadubianews.com

Retired since 2017, check-out Usain Bolt’s net worth.

This year’s Tokyo Olympic will not feature Usain Bolt, arguably regarded as the fastest human being on earth. The last time that the Jamaican contested in any competition was in the last 50 meters of the 4x100m at the 2017 world championships. He ended his glittering career, much to the...
Eugene, ORWWL-TV

US Olympic Track Trials | Teen turns in fastest time in semis of 200

EUGENE, Ore — Erriyon Knighton, a 17-year-old from Florida, turned in the fastest time in the semifinal round of the men's 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. He finished in a personal-best 19.88 seconds in a heat that included world champion Noah Lyles. The Adidas-backed Knighton...
Syracuse, NYnunesmagician.com

Syracuse alums chase Tokyo Olympic dreams

The Syracuse Orange sports season might be over for the summer but many alums (and some current athletes) are pushing towards earning a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. Triathlete Katie Zaferes, the 2019 ITU World Champion was selected to the US team this week and she will be looking to improve upon her 18th place finish from Rio. Katie’s father passed away this spring and she’s hoping to find strength from the support he gave her.
Chambersburg, PAWaynesboro Record-Herald

Chambersburg's Mitch Stahl realizes Olympic dreams, ready for Tokyo Games

Mitch Stahl was sitting in his hotel room in Italy, scrolling the internet and trying to keep his mind off the elephant in the room. In walked John Speraw, his former volleyball coach at UCLA and the head coach of USA Volleyball, the program Stahl was currently playing for in an extended international invitational that was also serving as a tryout of sorts.
Eugene, ORUSA Today

The Latest: Teenager Mu wins 800 to make Olympic team

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. track and field Olympic trials (all times local):. Teenager Athing Mu won the women’s 800 meters at the U.S. track and field trials, earning a spot on the Olympic team for Tokyo. The 19-year-old Mu stumbled early in the race, but recovered...
Sportsplanet7s.com

Kazakhstan women’s 7s Olympic dream

Anna Yakovleva is hoping to sign off her career with an Olympic Games appearance added beside it. The Kazakhstan women’s sevens head coach continues to believe she can help make history for their team this coming weekend. Yakovleva can be remembered as she captained her team in the Olympic Repechage...
Atlanta, GAauburnvillager.com

Carrying the Olympic torch for the Atlanta games

I spent another couple of hours watching sports on TV this past weekend. This time it was the pre-Olympics diving competition. That goes to prove that I will watch most any program labeled sports that comes on network television. This was special to me because of my Olympics connection going...
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Hoppel chases Olympic dream at U.S. trials

Bryce Hoppel recalls where he was when he watched the 2016 Olympic men’s 800-meter final. The Midland High grad was watching the track & field race with his parents Monty and Rita in a hotel room in Lawrence, Kansas. Hoppel was getting ready to move to the University of Kansas for his freshman year.
Eugene, ORNBC Sports

USA Track and Field Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo

Team USA’s track and field roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is mostly set after the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials came to a conclusion after 1 a.m. ET Monday. The trials were originally scheduled to wrap up Sunday evening, but the final day’s action was suspended for five hours due to extreme heat in Eugene, Ore.