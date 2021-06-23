Cancel
Hilary Hahn to be First-Ever Chicago Symphony Orchestra Artist-in-Residence

By Laurie Niles
violinist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppointed by CSO Music Director Riccardo Muti, she will begin her two-year tenure on September 1 and will continue through June 30, 2023. "I'm thrilled to be appointed Artist-in-Residence of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra," Hahn said. "I have great admiration for the orchestra and Maestro Muti, and it is an honor to join their organization and be present in the city of Chicago over the next two seasons. Through the powerful conduit of the arts, a residency offers the chance to get to know a community and find ways to be helpful within it. I'm looking forward to exploring those connections and being of artistic service to the city of Chicago and its music lovers, and to making great music with the Chicago Symphony."

