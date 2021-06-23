The nearby Great Outdoors: Three places to see from Fishhook Creek Road

Remarkable opportunity to purchase a completely updated DEEP water waterfront property. This property is west facing and perched on the perfect elevation to protect from a storm surge. The lot is protected by a canopy of trees which provide shade and the perfect setting for enjoying the late afternoons from one of the entertaining terraces. Located on Mill Creek; the vistas at the wide section of the creek are simply spectacular. A local boater would tell you this is simply coveted as you are well within the no wake zone, just down from The Point Restaurant for dining, close to Ferry Point Marina, close proximity to the Magothy Marina for fuel, immediate access to the Magothy River and easy Chesapeake Bay access. The 80 foot pier is equipped with 100 amps 240v power and water. The lift has 120v power, 3 lifts (8000lb boat lift and 2 jet ski lifts), 50 feet of shoreline and 8 feet of water depth. The owner has maintained a 58' Carver and 57' Sea Ray at this dock as reference for capacity. The location of this home by land is also quite spectacular on a dead end quiet street. The neighborhood abuts a county park with Tennis Courts, Basketball and access at the end of the road. As you enter the home you will notice the nine foot ceilings which help make the main level feel open. There are two laundry areas which is perfect when you have guests or dirty clothes from days on the bay. Roof was replaced in 2016, both AC units new in 2015, 80 gallon Hot Water new in 2019, completely renovated kitchen built for gourmet cooking and entertaining , completely renovated master bath in 2019, hot tub on water side conveys and was new in 2015, nine car parking (three car garage and six in the driveway) is perfect for hosting and Anderson windows/doors throughout. Like many listings, the square footage reflected in the tax record is not correct. This is THE turn key waterfront you have been searching for!!!!